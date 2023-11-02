About Access Protocol

Access Protocol Price Data

Access Protocol (ACS) currently has a price of ¥0.34 and is up 3.32% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 412 with a market cap of ¥10.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥89.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 30.6B tokens out of a total supply of 86.9B tokens.

Access Protocol (ACS) is a cryptocurrency that is used for token-gated paywalls. This means Access tokens are needed to be staked in order to access the content behind the paywall.