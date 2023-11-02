About Marblex

Marblex Price Data

Marblex (MBX) currently has a price of €0.56 and is down -2.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 449 with a market cap of €55.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100.5M tokens out of a total supply of 323.1M tokens.

Marblex (MBX) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to change the real estate industry. It utilizes blockchain technology to provide a secure and transparent platform for property transactions. Marblex offers fractional ownership through its tokenization framework, allowing investors to diversify portfolios and easily participate in the real estate market. The use of smart contracts automates and streamlines property transactions, eliminating intermediaries, reducing costs, and speeding up the process for all parties involved.