Coinweb (CWEB) currently has a price of $0.013 and is up 0.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 439 with a market cap of 48.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $201.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.8B tokens out of a total supply of 7.6B tokens.
Coinweb (CWEB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that focuses on enhancing data liquidity for DeFi, smart contracts, and dapps. It enables seamless cross-chain transactions and provides a user-friendly environment for developers to create and deploy dapps on the platform. The native token, CWEB, is used for governance and transactions. The Coinweb team prioritizes privacy, security, and scalability.
