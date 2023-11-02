QANplatform (QANX) currently has a price of $0.024 and is up 5.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 414 with a market cap of 53.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $258.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.3B tokens out of a total supply of 3.3B tokens.
QANplatform is a cryptocurrency that operates on the QANX token and offers a secure environment for developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) using blockchain technology. It ensures scalability and security through its quantum-resistant blockchain and allows token holders to participate in platform governance. The platform also includes a user-friendly smart contract language called QANOL and has a multi-layered architecture for improved robustness and efficiency. With an experienced team, QANplatform aims to attract developers and create a secure and scalable blockchain platform.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.