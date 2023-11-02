About QANplatform

QANplatform Price Data

QANplatform (QANX) currently has a price of $0.024 and is up 5.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 414 with a market cap of 53.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $258.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.3B tokens out of a total supply of 3.3B tokens.

QANplatform is a cryptocurrency that operates on the QANX token and offers a secure environment for developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) using blockchain technology. It ensures scalability and security through its quantum-resistant blockchain and allows token holders to participate in platform governance. The platform also includes a user-friendly smart contract language called QANOL and has a multi-layered architecture for improved robustness and efficiency. With an experienced team, QANplatform aims to attract developers and create a secure and scalable blockchain platform.