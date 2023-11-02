Fidu (FIDU) currently has a price of $0.81 and is down -0.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 483 with a market cap of $53.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 65.7M tokens out of a total supply of 65.7M tokens.
Fidu (FIDU) is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed for secure and fast international transactions. It prioritizes privacy and security through advanced cryptographic algorithms, making it attractive to users who value the protection of their financial information. Fidu is also committed to scalability, with innovative techniques to handle high transaction volumes, positioning it as a potential option for widespread adoption.
