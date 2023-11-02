About AirTor Protocol

AirTor Protocol Price Data

AirTor Protocol (ATOR) currently has a price of $1.42 and is up 0.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 255 with a market cap of 104.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $983.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 73.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

AirTor Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).