Cobak (CBK) currently has a price of $0.75 and is up 5.074% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 385 with a market cap of 60.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 78.9M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Cobak (CBK) is the cryptocurrency token used on the Cobak platform.