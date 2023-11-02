About Cobak

Cobak Price Data

Cobak (CBK) currently has a price of £0.69 and is down -2.92% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 421 with a market cap of £54.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 79.7M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Cobak (CBK) is the cryptocurrency token used on the Cobak platform.