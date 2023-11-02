COTI (COTI) currently has a price of £0.044 and is down -7.15% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 412 with a market cap of £55.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £6.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.
COTI (Currency of the Internet) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed specifically for creating and processing decentralized payment networks and stablecoins. Leveraging a unique consensus algorithm called Trustchain, COTI aims to provide a scalable and efficient solution that can handle thousands of transactions per second, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional payment systems. The platform incorporates a multiDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) structure, facilitating swift and low-cost transactions, while also offering built-in tools for dispute resolution and a native token (COTI) that serves various purposes within the ecosystem, including staking, fees, and rewards.
