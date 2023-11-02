About Secret

Secret Price Data

Secret (SCRT) currently has a price of ¥53.71 and is down -1.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 333 with a market cap of ¥14.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥196.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 267.4M tokens out of a total supply of 283.4M tokens.

Secret (SCRT) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that powers the Secret Network. Built on Cosmos SDK, this blockchain platform enables the creation of decentralized applications (dapps) with privacy protection using secure enclaves. These enclaves encrypt and process data, keeping it hidden from network nodes. SCRT is utilized for governance, collateral for developers and validators, and as a medium of exchange within the Secret Network ecosystem. In summary, SCRT is a native token that fuels the Secret Network, a blockchain platform designed for private and decentralized applications. It enables developers to build dapps with privacy protection using secure enclaves. SCRT is used for governance, collateral, and facilitating transactions within the network. Overall, Secret aims to provide a secure and unique platform for the development of private and decentralized applications.