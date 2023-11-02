About Stader MaticX

Stader MaticX Price Data

Stader MaticX (MATICX) currently has a price of $0.71 and is down -1.029% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 338 with a market cap of 70.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $359.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 99.2M tokens out of a total supply of 99.2M tokens.

Stader MaticX (MATICX) is a liquid staking token on the Stader platform. It represents staked MATIC tokens on the Polygon platform.