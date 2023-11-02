Stader MaticX (MATICX) currently has a price of £0.66 and is up 1.071% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 375 with a market cap of £64.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £167.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 97.9M tokens out of a total supply of 97.9M tokens.
Stader MaticX (MATICX) is a liquid staking token on the Stader platform. It represents staked MATIC tokens on the Polygon platform.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.