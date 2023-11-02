About Stader MaticX

Stader MaticX Price Data

Stader MaticX (MATICX) currently has a price of £0.66 and is up 1.071% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 375 with a market cap of £64.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £167.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 97.9M tokens out of a total supply of 97.9M tokens.

Stader MaticX (MATICX) is a liquid staking token on the Stader platform. It represents staked MATIC tokens on the Polygon platform.