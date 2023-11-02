Humans.ai (HEART) currently has a price of £0.013 and is up 5.96% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 357 with a market cap of £68.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £159K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.1B tokens out of a total supply of 7.8B tokens.
HEART (Humans.ai) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized network using blockchain technology. It uses a proof of human mechnaism to ensure that requests are made by real humans. It claims to use AI and has one token for every human on Earth.
