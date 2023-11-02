About Bifrost

Bifrost Price Data

Bifrost (BFC) currently has a price of ¥7.57 and is down -0.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 415 with a market cap of ¥10.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥188.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 2.4B tokens.

Bifrost (BFC) is a cryptocurrency on the Polkadot network that serves as a bridge between blockchains, facilitating seamless asset and data transfers. BFC is an ERC-20 token, making it easily accessible for transactions and trading. BFC holders can also participate in governance and decision-making by staking their tokens. Bifrost's key feature is its ability to provide cross-chain liquidity, allowing users to easily exchange and utilize tokens from different blockchains. Bifrost prioritizes network security through decentralized risk control and asset supervision.