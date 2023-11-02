About Ankr Staked ETH

Ankr Staked ETH Price Data

Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH) currently has a price of $2K and is down -2.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 406 with a market cap of 55M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $119.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 26.9K tokens out of a total supply of 26.9K tokens.

Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform that enables users to earn passive income by staking their Ethereum tokens. By holding and locking up tokens on the Ankr platform, users support the network and earn rewards. ANKRETH is compatible with different DeFi platforms, offering users the flexibility to utilize their holdings for liquidity mining, yield farming, and participation in decentralized exchanges.