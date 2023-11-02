About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO Price Data

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) currently has a price of $11.47 and is down -2.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 361 with a market cap of $85.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $12.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.5M tokens out of a total supply of 10M tokens.

The Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain serving as the governance and utility token for the Unifi Protocol, a group of decentralized finance (DeFi) products. UNFI token holders can vote on protocol decisions, ensuring transparency and community involvement. It offers cross-chain compatibility, enabling access to various blockchain networks, and provides access to a range of DeFi products and services like decentralized exchange functionality and liquidity mining. This aims to create a seamless and comprehensive DeFi experience for users.