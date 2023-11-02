Tokenlon (LON) currently has a price of $0.58 and is up 0.74% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 393 with a market cap of 58.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $291.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100.4M tokens out of a total supply of 130.5M tokens.
LON is the native token of the decentralized exchange Tokenlon, which runs on Ethereum and Arbitrum.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.