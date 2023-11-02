About Tokenlon

Tokenlon Price Data

Tokenlon (LON) currently has a price of $0.58 and is up 0.74% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 393 with a market cap of 58.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $291.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100.4M tokens out of a total supply of 130.5M tokens.

LON is the native token of the decentralized exchange Tokenlon, which runs on Ethereum and Arbitrum.