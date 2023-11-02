About Tokenlon

Tokenlon Price Data

Tokenlon (LON) currently has a price of €0.57 and is up 0.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 438 with a market cap of €58.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €773.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 102.1M tokens out of a total supply of 131.6M tokens.

LON is the native token of the decentralized exchange Tokenlon, which runs on Ethereum and Arbitrum.