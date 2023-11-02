About Keep Network

Keep Network Price Data

Keep Network (KEEP) currently has a price of ¥17.43 and is up 5.70% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 435 with a market cap of ¥9.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥49.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 549.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Keep Network (KEEP) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain. It employs a consensus mechanism called Random Beacon and uses a network of private contracts called "keeps" to securely backup sensitive data from decentralized applications. The network also introduces t-ECDSA, a feature that enables multiple parties to collectively sign transactions without revealing private keys. Additionally, Keep Network allows users to mint and redeem tBTC, a Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token, thereby bridging the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems. With a strong emphasis on privacy, secure data storage, and interoperability between blockchain platforms, Keep Network offers a solution for users seeking confidentiality in their cryptocurrency transactions.