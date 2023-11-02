About Mobox

Mobox Price Data

Mobox (MBOX) currently has a price of $0.26 and is down -3.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 412 with a market cap of 54M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $30.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 206.4M tokens out of a total supply of 394.6M tokens.

Mobox (MBOX) is a gaming-focused cryptocurrency. It is specifically designed to function within the gaming ecosystem.