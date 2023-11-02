About Mobox

Mobox Price Data

Mobox (MBOX) currently has a price of ¥39.81 and is down -2.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 451 with a market cap of ¥9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 226.1M tokens out of a total supply of 394.2M tokens.

Mobox (MBOX) is a gaming-focused cryptocurrency. It is specifically designed to function within the gaming ecosystem.