DUSK Network (DUSK) currently has a price of €0.15 and is up 2.61% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 420 with a market cap of €63.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €5.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 427.6M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.
DUSK Network (DUSK) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that ensures secure and anonymous transactions on its own blockchain platform. It employs zero-knowledge proofs, ring signatures, and stealth addresses to protect user privacy. Additionally, DUSK supports smart contracts for decentralized application development and utilizes the Segregated Byzantine Agreement (SBA) mechanism to enhance scalability and throughput.
