Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) currently has a price of £0.000012 and is up 0.079% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 506 with a market cap of £37.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £50.67 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 33B tokens.

Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) is a digital currency that aims to improve online content creators' rewards. It operates on a decentralized blockchain platform, eliminating intermediaries and allowing creators to receive direct and instant payments. Koda addresses the issue of undervalued or uncompensated work by ensuring fair compensation and empowering creators. Koda Cryptocurrency also focuses on community-driven governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes. This inclusive approach fosters a collaborative ecosystem and gives users a say in shaping the future of the cryptocurrency.