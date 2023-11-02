About Gelato

Gelato Price Data

Gelato (GEL) currently has a price of €0.31 and is down -0.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 389 with a market cap of €70.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €258.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 227M tokens out of a total supply of 420.7M tokens.

Gelato is a cryptocurrency token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to improve decentralized finance by automating smart contracts and transactions. It integrates GelatoBot, an automated service that enables smart contract execution without constant user input. This makes DeFi more accessible. Gelato also incentivizes liquidity providers with the G-UNI token, ensuring a continuous supply of liquidity for DeFi platforms. Overall, Gelato aims to streamline DeFi processes, making them more accessible, efficient, and sustainable.