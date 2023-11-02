About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games Price Data

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) currently has a price of ¥280.29 and is up 4.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 277 with a market cap of ¥18.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 65M tokens out of a total supply of 180M tokens.

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) is a cryptocurrency that combines blockchain technology and gaming to improve the gaming industry. Its native token, NAKA, allows users to participate in various gaming activities and is built on the Ethereum blockchain for transparency and security. NAKA also focuses on decentralized finance (DeFi) within the gaming ecosystem, offering features such as asset lending, token staking, and passive income through liquidity mining. This integration of DeFi aims to create a sustainable and inclusive gaming economy.