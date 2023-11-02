About Multichain

Multichain Price Data

Multichain (MULTI) currently has a price of ¥300.49 and is up 3.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 573 with a market cap of ¥5.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥320.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Multichain (MULTI) is a cryptocurrency that solves the limitations of single-chain cryptocurrencies by enabling cross-chain interaction and interoperability. It allows for the transfer of assets and information between different blockchain networks through smart contracts and atomic swaps. Multichain also focuses on scalability and efficiency through sharding and sidechain technology, allowing for parallel processing of transactions. It employs a consensus mechanism combining Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of Work (PoW) for a secure ecosystem.