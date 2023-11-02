Multichain (MULTI) currently has a price of $2.009 and is up 2.68% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 575 with a market cap of $38.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
Multichain (MULTI) is a cryptocurrency that solves the limitations of single-chain cryptocurrencies by enabling cross-chain interaction and interoperability. It allows for the transfer of assets and information between different blockchain networks through smart contracts and atomic swaps. Multichain also focuses on scalability and efficiency through sharding and sidechain technology, allowing for parallel processing of transactions. It employs a consensus mechanism combining Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of Work (PoW) for a secure ecosystem.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.