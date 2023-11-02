About Ren

Ren Price Data

Ren (REN) currently has a price of £0.046 and is down -0.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 462 with a market cap of £46.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £13.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ren (REN) is a cryptocurrency that promotes interoperability and liquidity among various blockchain networks. It offers cross-chain atomic swaps, enabling users to trade different cryptocurrencies directly without relying on centralized exchanges. Additionally, Ren's introduction of "renVM," a virtual machine, allows for the execution of smart contracts on multiple blockchains, enhancing the interoperability of the Ren ecosystem. With its focus on interoperability and liquidity, Ren has the potential to improve decentralized finance (DeFi) by facilitating seamless transfers and exchanges of digital assets across platforms and networks.