Adventure Gold (AGLD) currently has a price of $0.89 and is down -2.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 348 with a market cap of 68.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $33.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 77.3M tokens out of a total supply of 77.3M tokens.
AGLD is a decentralized gaming token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering transparency, traceability, and secured transactions. It can be traded for other cryptocurrencies and transferred between players, extending its usefulness beyond the game. Adventure Gold is uniquely tied to Loot, providing financial value to in-game actions and incentivizing participation.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.