Adventure Gold (AGLD) currently has a price of €0.76 and is up 0.96% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 439 with a market cap of €58.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €13.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 77.3M tokens out of a total supply of 77.3M tokens.

AGLD is a decentralized gaming token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering transparency, traceability, and secured transactions. It can be traded for other cryptocurrencies and transferred between players, extending its usefulness beyond the game. Adventure Gold is uniquely tied to Loot, providing financial value to in-game actions and incentivizing participation.