Yield Guild Games (YGG) currently has a price of ¥56.86 and is up 3.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 294 with a market cap of ¥16.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 286.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized gaming guild that lets players earn income through blockchain games. YGG is the native cryptocurrency of the platform, built on Ethereum's ERC-20 standard. Holders of YGG tokens enjoy voting rights and access to various platform features, earning them through game guilds and platform development. The token's value stems from demand for the platform's benefits, fostering opportunities for players in emerging markets to participate in the global gaming economy. Yield Guild Games collaborates with multiple blockchain game developers to offer a diverse and engaging experience for its community.