About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol Price Data

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) currently has a price of $0.63 and is down -1.035% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 525 with a market cap of $45.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 72.6M tokens out of a total supply of 150M tokens.

Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that enables the trading of perpetual contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. It offers highly leveraged trading options, allowing users to amplify their exposure to the market, but caution should be exercised due to the potential for significant losses. The platform operates without intermediaries, promoting transparency, security, and user control over funds.