About FUNToken

FUNToken Price Data

FUNToken (FUN) currently has a price of $0.0046 and is down -2.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 434 with a market cap of 49.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $827.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.6B tokens out of a total supply of 11B tokens.

FUNToken (FUN) is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum for the online gambling and gaming industry. It provides a secure and transparent platform for users to play games and bet on sports. FUNToken stands out with decentralized and fair gaming through smart contracts, lower transaction fees, and direct betting with FUN tokens. It aims to improve the online gambling industry with its innovative features.