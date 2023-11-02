ThunderCore (TT) currently has a price of ¥0.69 and is up 0.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 512 with a market cap of ¥7.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥244.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10.5B tokens.
ThunderCore (Ticker: TT) is a cryptocurrency that tackles scalability problems in blockchain networks like Ethereum. It offers high-speed and secure transaction processing with Thunderella, a unique consensus mechanism. ThunderCore also supports smart contracts and a user-friendly wallet for managing TT tokens.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.