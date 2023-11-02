About ThunderCore

ThunderCore Price Data

ThunderCore (TT) currently has a price of $0.0047 and is up 0.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 513 with a market cap of $47.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $129.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10.5B tokens.

ThunderCore (Ticker: TT) is a cryptocurrency that tackles scalability problems in blockchain networks like Ethereum. It offers high-speed and secure transaction processing with Thunderella, a unique consensus mechanism. ThunderCore also supports smart contracts and a user-friendly wallet for managing TT tokens.