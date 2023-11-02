About Real USD

Real USD Price Data

Real USD (USDR) currently has a price of $0.52 and is down -6.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 455 with a market cap of 45.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $485.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 45.2M tokens out of a total supply of 45.2M tokens.

Real USD (USDR) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to the value of the US dollar using real estate and other tokens. The token has struggled to maintain its peg as having illiquid collateral makes it hard for traders to redeem it.