Maple (MPL) currently has a price of €20.29 and is up 15.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 222 with a market cap of €159.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9M tokens out of a total supply of 10M tokens.

Maple (MPL) is the native token of the Maple Finance protocol, a lending protocol aimed at institutional investors. It includes services like KYC procedures.