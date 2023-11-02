About Badger DAO

Badger DAO Price Data

Badger DAO (BADGER) currently has a price of $2.46 and is down -1.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 436 with a market cap of 48.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.9M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It focuses on using tokenized bitcoin in the DeFi space.