Badger DAO (BADGER) currently has a price of €3.24 and is down -2.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 414 with a market cap of €64.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €8.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.9M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.
Badger DAO (BADGER) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It focuses on using tokenized bitcoin in the DeFi space.
