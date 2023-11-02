About WazirX

WazirX Price Data

WazirX (WRX) currently has a price of €0.11 and is up 1.93% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 480 with a market cap of €49.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €595K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 456.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

WazirX is a cryptocurrency exchange based in India that operates on its own blockchain. It offers a user-friendly platform for trading digital assets and features a peer-to-peer system that allows users to directly buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Additionally, WazirX has a utility token called WRX, which serves as the native currency of the platform and provides holders with benefits such as paying for trading fees, participating in token sales, earning rewards through staking, and voting on new coin listings.