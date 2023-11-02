About Gomining Token

Gomining Token Price Data

Gomining Token (GMT) currently has a price of £0.11 and is down -2.48% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 457 with a market cap of £47.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 431M tokens out of a total supply of 431M tokens.

Gomining Token (GMT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed to make participation in the mining industry more accessible and convenient. It allows individuals to contribute to mining without the need for expensive equipment or technical expertise. Additionally, Gomining Token prioritizes environmental sustainability by utilizing renewable energy sources and implementing sustainable mining practices, distinguishing it from other cryptocurrencies.