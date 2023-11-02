ARPA (ARPA) currently has a price of £0.039 and is up 1.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 511 with a market cap of £38.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £11.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 982.2M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.
ARPA is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Chain platform. It aims to provide a secure and private computing network for blockchain-related projects. It uses cryptographic technologies like secure multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs to enable privacy-preserving data sharing. ARPA can provide a secure and private layer on top of existing blockchain networks without affecting their performance, making it a scalable solution for applications that require privacy. It also offers developer tools and APIs for easy integration into existing applications or the creation of new privacy-enhanced services.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.