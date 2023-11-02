Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
All assets / ARPA

ARPA (ARPA) USD Price

$0.050
$0.00032 (0.64%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$49.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
982.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$14.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.27
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$100.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2B
About ARPA

ARPA Price Data

ARPA (ARPA) currently has a price of $0.050 and is up 0.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 511 with a market cap of $49.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 982.2M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

ARPA is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Chain platform. It aims to provide a secure and private computing network for blockchain-related projects. It uses cryptographic technologies like secure multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs to enable privacy-preserving data sharing. ARPA can provide a secure and private layer on top of existing blockchain networks without affecting their performance, making it a scalable solution for applications that require privacy. It also offers developer tools and APIs for easy integration into existing applications or the creation of new privacy-enhanced services.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

websights