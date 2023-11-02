About Shentu

Shentu Price Data

Shentu (CTK) currently has a price of £0.45 and is up 1.23% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 408 with a market cap of £57.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £4.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 127.7M tokens out of a total supply of 127.7M tokens.

Shentu is a native token of the Cosmos ecosystem, designed for the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Its aim is to provide security and privacy solutions for DeFi applications through a decentralized network of validators and a privacy-preserving smart contract platform. CTK holders can participate in network governance, use the token for staking and transaction fees, and collateralize synthetic assets. Shentu utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure privacy and security, addressing the growing concerns of the DeFi space. It has gained attention for its innovative approach and reliable infrastructure for decentralized applications.