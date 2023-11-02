Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
SOMESING Exchange

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) Price

$0.020
-$0.000047 (-0.24%)
About SOMESING Exchange

SOMESING Exchange Price Data

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) currently has a price of $0.020 and is down -0.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 396 with a market cap of 57.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) is a decentralized blockchain platform for the music industry, offering an app for creating and sharing music. Users can collaborate with other artists and earn SSX tokens for their contributions. The platform also features a unique reward system, allowing users to earn tokens for uploading or streaming music, which can be exchanged for services within the platform. This aims to support fair compensation for artists and improve the way artists and fans interact and monetize their music.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

