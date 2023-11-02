About Solend

Solend Price Data

Solend (SLND) currently has a price of $0.42 and is down -30.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 780 with a market cap of 15.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $104.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 37.1M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Solend (SLND) is a decentralized lending protocol on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to borrow and lend digital assets without intermediaries. SLND is the token used within the ecosystem for governance, voting, and potential value appreciation. Utilizing smart contracts and the Solana blockchain, Solend offers high speeds, low fees, and a user-friendly interface, making lending accessible to all cryptocurrency users while providing a secure and transparent experience.