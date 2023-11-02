About TrueFi

TrueFi Price Data

TrueFi (TRU) currently has a price of $0.039 and is down -0.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 479 with a market cap of 41.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

TrueFi (TRU) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token. It provides debt infrastructure on the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins. Loans are approved and reviewed by TRU stakers.