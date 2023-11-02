About Concordium

Concordium Price Data

Concordium (CCD) currently has a price of $0.0051 and is down -0.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 563 with a market cap of $40.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $219K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9B tokens out of a total supply of 12.7B tokens.

Concordium is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and compliance. It operates on its own blockchain platform and offers a unique identity verification technology that allows users to maintain anonymity while still meeting legal requirements. Users who hold and stake CCD tokens can participate in the consensus process and earn rewards through its Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Concordium also provides features such as smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications (dapps) to empower developers and businesses in creating secure and efficient applications and services.