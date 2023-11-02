Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Concordium

Concordium (CCD) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.0051
-$0.000045 (-0.87%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$40.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
7.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$219K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.15
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$64.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
12.7B
About Concordium

Concordium Price Data

Concordium (CCD) currently has a price of $0.0051 and is down -0.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 563 with a market cap of $40.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $219K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9B tokens out of a total supply of 12.7B tokens.

Concordium is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and compliance. It operates on its own blockchain platform and offers a unique identity verification technology that allows users to maintain anonymity while still meeting legal requirements. Users who hold and stake CCD tokens can participate in the consensus process and earn rewards through its Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Concordium also provides features such as smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications (dapps) to empower developers and businesses in creating secure and efficient applications and services.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$40.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
7.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$219K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.15
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$64.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
12.7B
Other assets
PlatON Network
MUX Protocol
Euro Tether
Destablecoin HAY
Magic Internet Money
Bella Protocol
LIF3 (OLD)
Multichain
Pirate Chain
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Concordium = $0.0051 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy CCD
Other assets
PlatON Network
MUX Protocol
Euro Tether
Destablecoin HAY
Magic Internet Money
Bella Protocol
LIF3 (OLD)
Multichain
Pirate Chain
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Bitcoin long futures open interest held by asset managers hits all-time high
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
November saw $343 million lost to crypto hacks and fraud cases: Immunefi
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
See more news
websights