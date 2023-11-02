About VitaDAO

VitaDAO Price Data

VitaDAO (VITA) currently has a price of $2.016 and is down -2.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 440 with a market cap of 48M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $323.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 23.8M tokens out of a total supply of 25.7M tokens.

VitaDAO is a leading cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to change healthcare through decentralization and tokenization. The VITA token is the utility token within the VitaDAO ecosystem, supporting bioinformatics and the advancement of life sciences through blockchain integration. VitaDAO creates a global network of researchers and healthcare professionals to collaborate and fund innovative research, with a decentralized governance system that empowers token holders to make funding decisions. By bridging traditional healthcare systems with blockchain technology, VitaDAO promotes efficiency, security, and accessibility to healthcare services worldwide.