About Strike

Strike Price Data

Strike (STRK) currently has a price of $12.75 and is up 1.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 427 with a market cap of 50.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4M tokens out of a total supply of 6.5M tokens.

Strike (STRK) is a cryptocurrency token utilizing the Ethereum blockchain. It is the main token of the DeFi lending protocol Strike. It operates through sTokens, which represents deposits in a staking pool.